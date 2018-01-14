MLK Day trash collection schedule for Shawnee County

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 15, 2018. That means the collection schedule is changing for this week.

Here is the adjusted schedule:

Monday, January 15, 2018 – No collections

Collection for Monday customers will be on Tuesday, January 16, 2018

Collection for Tuesday customers will be on Wednesday, January 16, 2018

Collection for Wednesday customers – No change

Collection for Thursday customers – No change

Collection for Friday customers – No change

Shawnee County asks you to remember that due to the compressed holiday schedule, only regular household and recycling will be picked up all week. No yard waste or bulky items will be collected.