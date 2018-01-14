MLK Day trash collection schedule for Shawnee County

By Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Solid Waste Department is celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, January 15, 2018. That means the collection schedule is changing for this week.

Here is the adjusted schedule:

  • Monday, January 15, 2018 – No collections
  • Collection for Monday customers will be on Tuesday, January 16, 2018
  • Collection for Tuesday customers will be on Wednesday, January 16, 2018
  • Collection for Wednesday customers – No change
  • Collection for Thursday customers – No change
  • Collection for Friday customers – No change

Shawnee County asks you to remember that due to the compressed holiday schedule, only regular household and recycling will be picked up all week. No yard waste or bulky items will be collected.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s