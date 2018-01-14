Morning snow comes to an end, another round moves in tonight

The main bulk of snow will continue to move off the south and east this morning. Even lingering flurries and light snow showers will be done and over with by noon. Snow totals out of this morning’s quick blast of snow is expected to range between a half of an inch, upwards to two and a half inches.

As morning turns to afternoon, the snow comes to an end, but the clouds stick around. Even so, enough breaks in the cloud cover will allow some sunshine to peak through. Couple those glimpses of sunshine with a southwest wind, sustained between 5 to 10 mph, temperatures will be able to bounce back into the 30s for today.

Some changes have been made to tonight’s forecast with that second round of precipitation though. The main change to tonight’s forecast is the timing of this cold front. This front now looks to move in sooner rather than later, which mean it will exit Northeast Kansas earlier, as well. That plays a crucial factor in terms of what precipitation we could see again the region.

First, clouds will begin to build in late this afternoon into the early evening. Once we get past sunset though, that’s when the northern areas become fair game for that arctic cold front to start pushing through.

That arctic cold front gives us a second round of snow, but also a chance for rain and sleet/freezing rain as temperatures fall back below freezing. Areas to the north of I-70 for this evening could see anything from rain, to freezing rain and sleet, to snow. As Sunday turns to Monday, that’s when the transition to all snow will start to begin. Areas along I-70 and to the south have the better chance of seeing just snow, but still some rain and sleet is still possible shortly after midnight.

Prior to daybreak though, that arctic front looks to be well to the south of Northeast Kansas, taking the precipitation with it. Snow may not be falling during your morning commute on Monday, but slick spots will still be possible throughout the course of the morning due to the snow and sleet that would have already fallen. Not only that, but blustery conditions and blowing snow on the roadways will also remain a concern. Winds will pick up as that front pushes through, with possible gusts exceeding 20 mph at times.

Since the earlier arrival of this arctic cold front now brings a better chance of rain and a wintry mix, snow accumulations have been diminished slightly. Now, only an additional dusting to upwards of inch is expected by the time the snow comes to an end early Monday morning.

Even when rain/sleet/snow isn’t falling, a blanket of cloud cover sticks around tonight. That’ll prevent temperatures from falling too much, with overnight lows stuck in the teens and low 20s.

Behind that arctic cold front, temperatures turn cold once again for Monday. Even with emerging sunshine by the afternoon, temperatures will only warm up a few degrees with highs in the teens and low 20s.

Even colder weather moves in after Monday though. Heading out the door Tuesday morning, air temperatures will be near zero, if not a few degrees below zero. Once you factor in a northwest wind, sustained between 5 to 15 mph, wind chills will become dangerously cold. We’re tracking wind chills between -15° and -25° as you head out the door Tuesday morning.

High temperatures may not even break out of the teens for some spots on Tuesday. Another bitterly cold start to the morning is expected for Wednesday morning with temperatures right around zero once again. Temperatures will start to rebound starting on Wednesday though. Highs in the 20s for Wednesday, will turn back to the 40s leading into next weekend.

After the snow wraps up early Monday morning, drier weather is set to return through the next few days, as well.