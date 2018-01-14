Washburn Police searching for shooting suspect possibly on campus

KSNT News Published: Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka police and Washburn University police are searching for a suspect after one person is killed in a central Topeka shooting Sunday.

Topeka Police tell KSNT News the shooting happened near 22nd Park and SW Mulvane around 12:00 a.m.

Police say a male suspect wearing dark clothes ran from the scene. He was last seen running north of Falley Field.

Washburn Police sent an emergency alert to students, warning them to stay indoors until further notice. Officers say they believe the suspect could be on the campus.

KSNT has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide more details as they become available.

Photo: Washburn Police

