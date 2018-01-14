Kansas police officer shoves teenage ref in youth basketball game

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW/KSNT) – Augusta Police are investigating after a dispute at a youth basketball game Saturday that involved a member of the Wichita Police Department. Augusta Police called it a disturbance between an official and a parent.
“Wichita Police Department officials have been made aware of an incident during a basketball game in the City of Augusta that involves a department member. WPD will be reviewing the incident to determine if any department polices were violated. WPD officials do not have all the facts surrounding this incident at this time and cannot provide any further comment.”
The 17-year-old girl’s parents, who asked not to be named, released a statement showing their appreciation for the people who stepped in to help their daughter.
“As far as the actions at the Augusta Youth Basketball game we ask that everyone please let the officials with Augusta and Wichita PD handle the situation. As to the coaches and folks in the gyms who kept [our daughter] safe and away from the individual we appreciate your actions. It’s great to be from a small town where people watch out for the kids in town. This is definitely a bad situation for her as a official but I am sure she will understand that this is a isolated event. To fellow officials across the state and country who have contacted us I certainly appreciate your calls and support for her. Let’s let this be handled and move forward.”
