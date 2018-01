SALINA, Kan. (KSNT) – One person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-70.

Just after 9:30 Sunday evening, the Kansas Highway Patrol reports a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze, driven by David C. Janis, 40, of Chapman, was heading east on I-70, just a few miles east of Salina, when he struck a pedestrian walking in the eastbound driving lane.

Janis was not injured in the incident.

KHP reports the pedestrian, identified as Cody J. Nordlund, 35, of New Port Richey, Florida, died from his injuries.