1 person killed in single vehicle crash on I-70 near Lecompton

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — One person was killed in a single vehicle crash late Monday night.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just before 10 p.m. at mile marker 196.2 near Lecompton.

The crash happened in the westbound lanes after the driver of a blue 2014 Jeep Wrangler left the roadway and struck a bridge pillar of an overpass, according to the Kansas Turnpike Authority.

The driver and only occupant of the car was identified as Andrea Lea O’Connor, 43, of Lawrence, who died from her injuries.

KTA said O’Connor was not wearing a seat belt.

