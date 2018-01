LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) — A hotel in Lawrence is currently engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were called to the America’s Best Value Inn on reported smoke just before noon Monday.

The hotel was evacuated within a half hour.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

A firefighter inside the building fell through a floor. He was quickly located and rescued. He continued working shortly after.

