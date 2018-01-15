Family shares photos gone weirdly wrong in Photoshop fail

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (WFLA) — Photoshop is a tricky beast and with everyone trying to look their best, this may be one of the biggest fails yet.

Pam and Dave Zaring shared the now viral photos on Facebook Friday afternoon promising friends this was no joke.

According to the post, the family paid a “professional photographer” to capture some family moments. But, the pictures they got back weren’t quite what they were expecting.

“She (the photographer) said the shadows were really bad on the beautiful, clear, sunny day and that her professor never taught her to retouch photos,” the social media post read.

As you can see, the “edited” photos don’t even seem like they could resemble the faces of the Zaring children.

Thankfully, the family was all able to have a good laugh about it.

The post was shared on Facebook almost 400,000 times and folks online are getting quite a kick out of it.

“You win the internet,” one commenter wrote. “OMG! I can’t stop cracking up. Your skin does look flawless though!”