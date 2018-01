Temperatures in the area will reach dangerous levels tonight and into tomorrow morning.

Local schools are not planning on closing at this time, but are monitoring the weather closely.

USD 251 – North Lyon County has already issued a one hour delay.

Misty Kruger, Director of Communications for Topeka Public Schools, told KSNT News they are planning for school tomorrow. Kruger also said they generally don’t make a decision until the morning of, usually around 5 a.m.