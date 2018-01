TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Only minor injuries were reported after a car and semi collided in east Topeka Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 9:30 at 10th and Deer Creek Trafficway, according to Topeka Police Dispatch.

The cause of the crash is under investigation at this time.

Car/semi accident at 10th and Deer Creek in Topeka pic.twitter.com/Zt2VsChWlW — Alec Gartner (@AlecGartnerKSNT) January 15, 2018