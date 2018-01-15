Missouri teacher accused of sexual contact with student

By Published:

LEBANON, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri teacher has been arrested and charged with felony sexual contact with a student.

Springfield television station KOLR reports that 30-year-old Elizabeth Morgan, of Lebanon, was arrested and jailed Friday. She was released the same day on $5,000 bond.

Officials say that on Jan. 5, they became aware of an investigation pertaining to sexual contact with a teacher and a male high school student.

Investigators spoke with the student and witnesses and gathered electronic evidence they say show Morgan was having an inappropriate relationship with one of her students.

An attorney is not yet listed for Morgan in online court records.

