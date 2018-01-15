Mykhailiuk, Graham lead No. 10 Kansas over No. 6 WVU 71-66

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) – Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, including 12 over the final seven minutes, and No. 10 Kansas roared back from a big deficit to beat No. 6 West Virginia 71-66 on Monday night.

Devonte Graham added 16 points and Udoka Azubuike scored 10 for the Jayhawks (15-3, 5-1 Big 12).

Kansas has won four straight and broke a four-game losing streak in Morgantown to West Virginia (15-3, 4-2). The Mountaineers have lost two straight for the first time this season.

Sagaba Konate had 16 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots for West Virginia. But he didn’t score over the final seven minutes. Esa Ahmad added 15 points and Jevon Carter scored 14.

Kansas trailed by as many as 16 points in the first half before whittling away at the deficit and going on a 15-3 run to take its first lead since early in the game, capped by two free throws by Mykhailiuk for a 61-60 lead with 3:49 left. He put the Jayhawks ahead to stay, 65-64, with two more free throws with 1:42 left.

Daxter Miles scored off a missed free throw with a minute left to pull West Virginia within 67-66, but the Mountaineers didn’t score again.

BIG PICTURE

Kansas: Mykhailiuk and Graham combined for 26 points in the second half. They scored 20 of the Jayhawks’ final 26 points.

West Virginia: The Mountaineers were determined to turn this one into a track meet, but it was West Virginia, not Kansas’ thin lineup, that appeared to wear down.

UP NEXT

Kansas: Hosts Baylor on Saturday.

West Virginia: Hosts Texas on Saturday.