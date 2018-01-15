Overland Park police investigate hoax call after false report of a barricaded shooter

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KSNT) – Overland Park police are investigating after a hoax call sent them to a home in Overland Park Monday morning.

KSHB-TV reports police initially called it a barricaded subject situation. Overland Park police said someone called them and said they had shot a relative and would shoot police if they showed up.

The tactical response team was called in to make contact with the suspected shooter.

KSHB-TV crews on the scene reported seeing the road blocked off, guarded by two officers with long guns.

While police still thought this was an active situation, they were asking everyone in the neighborhood to stay in their houses.

Police Spokesperson John Lacy said later that the call appeared to be a hoax and police would be investigating it as such.

Police said no one had been shot, contrary to what the caller said.

Police said a father and two of his sons were inside the home at the time.