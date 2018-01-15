Results from a survey for Sunset Zoo are in

By Published:
Baby gibbon at Sunset Zoo (Courtesy: We Chase The Light Photography)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Results are back from a survey many people took to enhance the experience at the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.

Zoo officials are working on a master plan and asked for everyone to complete a survey in November of 2017. The zoo looked at the responses and saw zoo goers wanted new exhibits that have giraffes, penguins and big cats. The responses also included climate controlled areas and more food options. The Marketing & Development Officer with Sunset Zoo, Rachel Herrod, said they will reveal their master plan in the Spring of 2018.

“We’re really passionate about our animals and our education programs,” Herrod said. “To know that the want is out there, to know more and to learn more and to be more with our animals, we’re really excited about that.”

The zoo’s goal is to be similar to bigger zoos like in Topeka and Wichita. Herrod said changes will be seen over the next 20 to 30 years.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s