Results from a survey for Sunset Zoo are in

Related Coverage Sunset Zoo officials need your help for the future of the zoo

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) — Results are back from a survey many people took to enhance the experience at the Sunset Zoo in Manhattan.

Zoo officials are working on a master plan and asked for everyone to complete a survey in November of 2017. The zoo looked at the responses and saw zoo goers wanted new exhibits that have giraffes, penguins and big cats. The responses also included climate controlled areas and more food options. The Marketing & Development Officer with Sunset Zoo, Rachel Herrod, said they will reveal their master plan in the Spring of 2018.

“We’re really passionate about our animals and our education programs,” Herrod said. “To know that the want is out there, to know more and to learn more and to be more with our animals, we’re really excited about that.”

The zoo’s goal is to be similar to bigger zoos like in Topeka and Wichita. Herrod said changes will be seen over the next 20 to 30 years.