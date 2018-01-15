Rollover accident reported on Oakland Expressway

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Emergency crews are on the scene of a single vehicle rollover accident Monday morning.

The crash was reported just after 7 a.m. south of the Oakland Expressway (K-4) near 6th Street in Topeka, according to Topeka Police Dispatch.

Officers on scene tell KSNT News the driver of the vehicle was pregnant and people who saw it happen got out to help get her out of the car and get warm.

She was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

She was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

