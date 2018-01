DOUGLAS COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) — Emergency crews responded to an injury crash on I-70 just after 10:00 Monday night.

KTA ALERT: I70 196.2 WB JUST WEST OF THE LECOMPTON INTERCHANGE THERE IS AN INJURY CRASH ON RIGHT SHOULDER USE CAUTION IN AREA — Kansas Turnpike (@KansasTurnpike) January 16, 2018

The crash happened in the westbound lanes, just west of the Lecompton exit.

Occupants inside a blue Jeep Wrangler crashed into a pillar of an overpass.

The number of passengers and injuries are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. KSNT will update as information becomes available.