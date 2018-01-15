Snow chances end, dangerously cold weather slides in

Happy Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, Northeast Kansas! Most of our area woke up to a little bit of ice and a dusting of snow due to a weak weather-maker that rolled through overnight. Outside of some slick spots on side streets – your travel forecast shouldn’t really be affected. The main roads across the area (I-70, US-75, I-35, etc.) are doing great this morning. The ‘above freezing’ temperatures and sunshine yesterday, really helped melt a lot of the weekend snow off the sidewalks and roadways. However, do not expect temps in the middle 30s today! Last night’s little storm system was yet another January cold front and we’ll be feeling it’s effects through tomorrow. That’s right – temps will be trapped in the ‘teen’s today, despite clearing skies. Temperatures will plummet into dangerously cold territories tonight too. Actual air temps will be SUB-ZERO when you head back to work and school (if you have today off) on Tuesday. Once again – daytime temps will be stuck in the ‘teens’ tomorrow. In other words – be sure to dress for the the forecast and if you don’t have to be outside…simply don’t go outside. Any exposed skin to negative air temperatures can have frostbite occur within 30 minutes.

It should go without saying, but because we’re dealing with a classic wintertime cold front – the winds have picked up considerably since the weekend. We have north winds in the forecast today – gusting upwards of 30 mph at times. You probably know where we’re going with this…wind chills. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures will be between -5 and 5° today. It’s just going to be blustery and bitterly cold out there today – with those winds doing no one any favors. The winds will try to die down overnight, but we could be in for a few hours of -15 to -20° wind chills tonight with those gusty north winds around, as the temps plunge. Tomorrow will NOT be a windy day, but we’ll still have a north wind direction (5-10 mph) funneling in that colder air from the N. Plains. Strap on in – Old Man Winter’s roller coaster ride isn’t stopping anytime soon!

After tomorrow, the rest of the week will be pretty tranquil with an overall warming trend. Highs should get close to the freezing mark by Wednesday afternoon. The continued sunshine and shift to south winds will help us thaw out a bit, over the second half of the week. Expect highs in the 40s on Thursday and then 50-55° on Friday and Saturday! Yes, you read that correctly! It’s going to feel (and look) like two different seasons this week. But, as we alluded to above – it’s still very much the middle of winter. In fact, we’re already watching our next weather-maker. It looks like we could be dealing with yet another rain/snow mix next Sunday. It’s way too far away to get cute with the forecast, but Sunday looks to be our next best chance for rain or snow. Temps will crash into the 30s by then too. So after the bitterly cold weather early this week – enjoy the late-week warm-up because more cold weather waits for us heading into next week! Stay tuned.

You’re already in the right place for the latest weather information across Northeast Kansas. Be sure to check back for regular forecast updates, as this colder weather hangs around. You can also download our KSNT Storm Track Weather App for free right here. It’s also available (for free) on your local mobile marketplace – Android, iPhone, etc. It’s the very best way to get an up-to-the-minute forecast on-the-go! No matter where you are, we’re always watching and always tracking!

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert