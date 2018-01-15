Victim and person of interest in weekend central Topeka shooting identified

By Published: Updated:
Zachary Buck-Schrag

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police have now identified the person killed in a shooting early Sunday morning as Travis Larsen, 37, of Topeka.

Police responded to the area of 22nd Park and Mulvane just after midnight Sunday after a report of a gunshot heard in the area. When they arrived they found a passenger car in the tree line with the driver, Larsen, deceased.

Zachary Buck-Schrag, 21, has been named a person of interest in this incident. Police said he is considered armed and dangerous. Police say if you seen him, do not approach and call 911.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call DET Lance Green at 785-368-9400 or Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

