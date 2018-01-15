Wichita considers outdoor drinking rules for NCAA tournament

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Wichita leaders are considering loosening rules governing outdoor drinking.

On Tuesday, the City Council will consider allowing bars and restaurants to apply for permits that would allow them to expand their drinking spaces for a year at a time.

The council also will look at opening outdoor areas of numerous public facilities to drinking events.

Mayor Jeff Longwell says the “common consumption areas” would allow outside drinking in areas like Old Town, and allow customers to move from one establishment to another with a drink in their hands.

The Wichita Eagle reports Wichita pushed the state for the common consumption areas and the new ordinance is likely to pass.

Supporters want the new drinking zones in place by March, when Wichita hosts an NCAA basketball tournament weekend.