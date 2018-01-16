Dangerously cold weather grips Northeast Kansas today

*WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT AREA-WIDE THROUGH NOON

We’re tracking the coldest day of the week…and it’s not even close. Temperatures this morning plummeted into the 0 to -5° range with wind chills as low as -25°. This is dangerously cold weather for you and your pets. Any exposed skin can get frostbite within 20 minutes! Your pets just shouldn’t be outside during this type of bitterly cold weather. When you walk them – make sure it’s for less than 15 minutes, unless your dog has a thick coat and is used to the cold. Don’t expect highs much warmer than 12° this afternoon. ‘Feels-like’ temperatures (wind chills) will remain sub-zero after lunchtime – it’s just going to be one of those frigid, January days. At least we’ll see plenty of sunshine!

Tonight will be cold…again. Temps will free-fall to near 0° on Wednesday morning. However, we’re already tracking a pretty substantial warm-up leading into the weekend. Highs will break the freezing mark (32°) on Wednesday afternoon, as wind shift to become southerly over the second half of the week. It’s these southerly breezes and mid-January sunshine that will combine forces to help send temps into the 40s on Thursday and eventually into the 50s on Friday AND Saturday! Yes, you read that correctly – we’re looking at 55-60° by Saturday afternoon! How about that? Our average high temperature for this time of the year is slowly starting to rise. It’s up to 40° now. Compared to that seasonal standard, the recent temps are way BELOW average. But, we’ll be about 15° ABOVE average by the weekend! It’s also worth mentioning that we’re entering a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. In fact, such an incredible warm-up wouldn’t be possible this time of the year without it! Skies will stay relatively clear at night and pretty sun-filled during the day. In fact, you won’t really notice the clouds moving in again until Saturday!

Speaking of – the increasing clouds on Saturday afternoon are out ahead of our next weather-maker. Some of the recent computer models are honing in on a rain/snow mix for Sunday. Right now we have high confidence in a messy end to the weekend but precipitation type will completely depend on temperatures and it’s just too early to talk specifics because so much can change with this storm’s path. At this point, Sunday will feature a high temperature around 40° – that would argue for plain old rain. However, temps will likely crash into the 20s by Monday morning and if the storm is still over our neck of the woods – we’d be looking a accumulating snow by that point. These same computer models have mostly SNOW across N. Central Kansas – including most of our NW counties. Again – this could change based off the exact path of this weather-maker, but right now, our western counties would probably be on the COLD side of the storm system. We’ll be keeping our eyes on this – carefully monitoring Sunday’s forecast (as things change) over the next several days. Stay tuned.

Have a great day!

– KSNT Storm Track Meteorologist Kyle Borchert