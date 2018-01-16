Former Jayhawk legend Jo Jo White dies at age 71

BOSTON (AP) – Basketball Hall of Famer Jo Jo White, a two-time NBA champion with the Boston Celtics and an Olympic gold medalist, has died. He was 71.

The Celtics announced his death Tuesday night. No cause was provided.

The team says it is “terribly saddened” by White’s passing, calling him a “champion and a gentleman; supremely talented and brilliant on the court, and endlessly gracious off of it.”

White played 10 seasons for Boston, which drafted him ninth overall from Kansas in 1969. He averaged 17.2 points per game over 13 years, also playing for Golden State and the New York Knicks before retiring in 1981.

The Celtics retired White’s No. 10 the following year, and he still was working with the club as a director of special projects at the time of his death.

His No. 15 jersey is hanging in the rafters at Allen Fieldhouse.

One of White’s most notable moments was during the 1966 NCAA Tournament when Kansas battled Texas Western in the Midwest Regional Finals. In overtime, White made a 35-foot jumper at the buzzer to essentially give Kansas the win. However, the referee ruled White stepped out of bounds prior to the shot. Kansas ended up losing in double overtime.