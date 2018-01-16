Get your flu questions answered from our Doctor On Call

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The flu has hit Kansas hard and now is your chance to get your questions answered by our Doctor On Call.

We will host a Facebook Live chat on our KSNT News Facebook page from 5 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Tuesday as well as on KSNT.com to ask any questions you might have about the flu.

U.S. health officials reported last week the flu has hit epidemic levels, just as it does most winters. Hawaii is the only state that is not reporting widespread flu activity.

Doctors are saying for the 2017-2018 flu season they’re seeing more patients than in previous years.

An update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows patient traffic for the flu is no longer increasing the way it did in December.

Health officials say it’s shaping up to be a bad season overall, dominated by a nasty type of flu bug that can cause severe illness in young children and seniors. They won’t know how well the flu shot worked until next month.