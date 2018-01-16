Greater Topeka Partnership’s first meeting to showcase initiatives for Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The first annual meeting for the Greater Topeka Partnership is scheduled for Thursday.

The Greater Topeka Partnership is the collaborative agency formed through the partnership of Downtown Topeka, Inc., Visit Topeka, Inc., The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce, and GO Topeka. Within that are several other entities that include 712 Innovations, Forge, Included, Heartland Visioning, Momentum 2022 and the Small Business Council.

Six community leaders will use their passion for Topeka to help the organization put the Momentum 2022 series of initiatives together through TED-style talks illustrating their pillars and initiatives:

– Lalo Munoz, Executive Director of El Centro de Topeka, will discuss the East Topeka Council.

– Dr. Tiffany Anderson, Superintendent of Schools for Topeka Public Schools, will discuss developing homegrown talent in Topeka & Shawnee County.

– Kim Konecny, Supervisor of Talent Acquisition at Westar Energy, will discuss creating vibrant and attractive places for Topekans and visitors to enjoy.

– Mark Ruelle, President and CEO of Westar Energy, will discuss growing a diverse economy.

– Lindsay Freeman, Community Engagement Coordinator with Advisors Excel, will discuss promoting a positive image of Topeka.

– Barry Feaker, Executive Director of the @Topeka Rescue Mission, will discuss collaborating for a stronger community.



Visit their website to purchase individual tickets. Companies may purchase tables now by emailing Ashlee Spring at ashlee@visittopeka.com.