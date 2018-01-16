Health Department offering free flu vaccines to community

TOPEKA, Kan. – Due to the increase in flu activity, the Shawnee County Health Department (SCHD) will offer free flu vaccines to anyone six months and older. This will start Wednesday January 17, while supplies last.

This year’s vaccination protects against 4 strains of seasonal flu. According to the CDC, when H3 viruses are predominant, in this case H3N2, we tend to have a worse flu season with more hospitalizations and more deaths. The SCHD said while surveillance systems show that the flu season may be peaking now, officials know from past experience that it will take many more weeks for flu activity to truly slow down.

The CDC continues to recommend that individuals still get the flu vaccine; it is the best way to prevent getting sick from the flu and it is not too late to get one.

Anyone can visit the SCHD’s immunization clinic at 2115 SW 10th Ave during regular clinic hours (see below) to receive their flu shot, no appointment is needed. For more information about getting a flu shot from SCHD call 251-5605.

Immunization Clinic Hours:

Monday, Thursday, Friday

8:00 am – 11:00 am

1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Tuesday

10:00 am – 1:00 pm

3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Wednesday

8:00 am – 11:00 am

2:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Additionally SCHD encourages residents to take the following steps to help minimize the spread of germs:

Wash your hands

Cover your cough

Stay home if you are sick