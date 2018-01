TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka City Council members have elected a new Deputy Mayor.

At the council’s meeting Tuesday night, Brendan Jensen was unanimously elected Deputy Mayor with a 10-0 vote. He was the only person nominated for the role.

The Deputy Mayor will serve in the absence or temporary disability of Topeka Mayor Michelle De La Isla. He will hold the position for one year, ending on January 15, 2019.

Jensen has been on the council since 2015 and is the owner of Jensen Communications.