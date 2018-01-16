KCK man sentenced on Project Safe Neighborhoods firearm charge

KANSAS CITY, Kan. – Joshua J. Flaugher, 32, was sentenced Tuesday to nearly 7 years in federal prison for unlawful possession of a handgun that was used in a robbery.

He pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. In his plea, he admitted that investigators seized a loaded 9 mm handgun with a 30-round extended magazine from his residence.

U.S. Attorney Tom Beall said, because he had a prior felony conviction in Wyandotte County District Court on a charge of aggravated battery, he was prohibited by federal law from possessing a firearm.

The prosecution was brought under Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a Justice Department program aimed at prosecuting convicted felons who violate a federal ban on possession of firearms. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has directed U.S. Attorney’s Offices nationwide to emphasize PSN prosecutions as part of a national strategy to reduce violent crime.