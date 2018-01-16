Lawrence motel a total loss after massive fire, 4 reported injured

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – A Lawrence hotel is reported to be a total loss after crews spent more than 12 hours fighting the destructive fire in sub-zero temperatures.

Fire crews began battling the fire just before noon on Monday at the Americas Best Value Inn located at 515 McDonald Drive.

The division fire chief reported Tuesday that early signs indicate fire moved through empty spaces faster than firefighters could stop it.

Four people were reported to be injured including one hotel staff member and three firefighters. None went to the hospital.

There were no sprinklers inside the building but according to the division chief, the time the building was built, that was not a requirement like it is today.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time and fire officials say it is too soon to tell if the fire is suspicious.

Fire crews tackling hot spots in the now destroyed America's Best Value Inn in Lawrence. They've been on scene since 12pm Monday. pic.twitter.com/i6VSZYBmJl — Jared Thompson (@JaredKSNT) January 16, 2018