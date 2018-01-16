Lebanon bans ‘The Post’ over Spielberg’s support for Israel

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s censorship authorities are recommending a ban on Steven Spielberg’s newspaper drama “The Post” ahead of its planned opening this week in movie theaters in Beirut.

The recommendation still needs to be signed by Interior Minister Nouhad Machnouk to enter into effect but that is considered a formality that’s unlikely to stop the ban.

It remains unclear why “The Post” is being banned __ recent Spielberg movies have been shown in Lebanon — but a leaked U.S. State Department memo from 2007 revealed that Spielberg was blacklisted by the Arab League for supporting Israel.

Lebanon and Israel are technically at war, and Lebanon sometimes follows the League’s blacklist.

Cinemas around Beirut have taken down posters promoting the film, which was set to premiere on Thursday.