Manhattan ranked second best place to live in America

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – The Little Apple has been named one of 2018’s top 100 best places to live in America.

According to livability.com, Manhattan is ranked second, falling behind Ann Arbor, Mich., which placed first.

The site says, “Home to Kansas State University, Manhattan scored high in the education category (naturally) and is also among the Top 10 Best College Towns in the country. With many restaurants, shops and cultural venues, Aggieville and the bustling downtown are two popular entertainment districts.”

It went on to say Manhattan scored well in the housing and economic categories as well, thanks to affordable apartments, starter homes and a low unemployment rate. The Little Apple is also home to Manhattan Regional Airport, the second-busiest commercial airport in Kansas.

Livability said it polls the nation each year to find out what matters most in communities throughout the U.S., and source the best public and private data available.