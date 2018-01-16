Mega Millions prize won in Kansas

By Published:
FILE - In this July 1, 2016, file photo, Mega Millions lottery tickets rest on a counter at a Pilot travel center near Burlington, N.C. The jackpot for the Mega Millions lottery game has climbed to over $450 million, just hours before the drawing, Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Lottery is urging all players to check their tickets after one ticket sold in Kansas won $1 million in the Friday, January 12, Mega Millions drawing. The winning ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Megaball, to win the $1,000,000 prize. The winning numbers in the January 12 Mega Millions drawing were 17-18-33-46-60 Megaball 24. The ticket was sold in northeast Kansas, which includes 21 counties.

As Kansas Lottery officials wait excitedly for the $1,000,000 Mega Millions winner to claim his or her prize, they are also looking forward to meeting the winner of a $356,871 Super Kansas Cash jackpot. One ticket sold in northeast Kansas matched all numbers in the Wednesday, January 10, drawing.

Also on January 10, a ticket sold in northeast Kansas matched four of the first five numbers and the Powerball to win a $50,000 prize.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s