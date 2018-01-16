Nearly 1,000 without power in Jefferson County

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – Nearly 1,000 people are without power early Tuesday morning in Jefferson County as temperatures are below zero degrees.

According to Westar Energy, the affected area is in the surrounding area of Oskaloosa with power first being reported out around 4:20 a.m.

The expected time for restoration was originally estimated to be 6:15 a.m. but is now being re-evaluated.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

