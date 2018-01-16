Officials: Rappers used Kansas fire truck without permission

By Published:
(KSNW File Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Fire Department says rappers didn’t have permission to use a fire truck in a music video that had explicit language and made references to drugs.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the video was posted to YouTube in October and shows musicians Blue Scrilla and Pj rapping both inside of and in front of the fire truck. Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis says the vehicle was used a backdrop when it wasn’t in use. Bevis added that the rappers also went into various stores on the east side of the city for backdrops.

Bevis says the department filed a report with police. No charges have been filed.

Hit King Productions produced the “Right Now” video. The Eagle couldn’t reach Hit King Productions or Blue Scrilla and Pj for comment.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s