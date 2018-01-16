Officials: Rappers used Kansas fire truck without permission

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Wichita Fire Department says rappers didn’t have permission to use a fire truck in a music video that had explicit language and made references to drugs.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the video was posted to YouTube in October and shows musicians Blue Scrilla and Pj rapping both inside of and in front of the fire truck. Wichita Fire Marshal Stuart Bevis says the vehicle was used a backdrop when it wasn’t in use. Bevis added that the rappers also went into various stores on the east side of the city for backdrops.

Bevis says the department filed a report with police. No charges have been filed.

Hit King Productions produced the “Right Now” video. The Eagle couldn’t reach Hit King Productions or Blue Scrilla and Pj for comment.