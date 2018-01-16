Hundreds without power in Jefferson County

OSKALOOSA, Kan. (KSNT) – Over 500 people are now without power early Tuesday morning in Jefferson County as temperatures are below zero degrees.

According to Westar Energy, the affected area is in the surrounding area of Oskaloosa with power first being reported out around 4:20 a.m. Earlier Westar reported nearly 1,000 were affected but as of 8:27 a.m. the number has dropped from 986 to 549.

The expected time for restoration was originally estimated to be 6:15 a.m. but has now been changed to 8:30 a.m.

The cause of the power outage is unknown at this time.

KSNT News will update this story when new information becomes available.

