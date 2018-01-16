Should you visit the ER for the flu?

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Americans are facing a nasty flu season. Doctors are saying for the 2017-2018 flu season they’re seeing more patients than in previous years.

But is it necessary to take a trip to the E.R. for your flu-like symptoms? Doctors are saying no.

The only time people should visit a hospital is when the illness becomes severe, like if someone is having difficulty breathing or sever body pain.

Dr. Tim Borchers with Cotton O’Neil Hospital in Topeka said those who are sick with the flu are better off getting medicine from the store.

“Stay home,” Dr. Borchers said. “Don’t expose everyone else to your influenza if you think that’s what you’ve got. You should load up on fluids, be resting, taking Tylenol or ibuprofen for the aches and pains and fever.”

Borchers said people can also get tested to see if you have the flu. Physicians can also prescribe medicine to treat your symptoms.