White House doc to provide more details about Trump’s health

By Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, in Washington. Trump on Thursday pushed the House to renew a critical national security program that allows spy agencies to collect intelligence on foreign targets abroad. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A fuller readout of President Donald Trump’s health following his first medical check-up is expected later Tuesday.

Trump’s White House physician – Navy doctor Ronny Jackson – declared Trump to be in “excellent health” following last Friday’s exam at the Walter Reed military hospital in Maryland.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Jackson will attend her briefing Tuesday to provide a more complete readout on Trump’s physical health.

Not expected are any conclusions about Trump’s mental acuity. Questions about Trump’s mental fitness have been raised following comments attributed to some of his close advisers in a new book, and his recent slurring of words on national TV.

Presidents aren’t required to get a checkup, but modern presidents do so regularly and release a doctor’s report on the findings.

