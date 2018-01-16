Wichita police captain accused of shoving youth ref placed on leave

Related Coverage Kansas police officer shoves teenage ref in youth basketball game

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say an off-duty captain accused of pushing a teenage referee during a youth basketball game has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the confrontation happened Saturday in the town of Augusta, which is just east of Wichita. A video of the confrontation has been shared thousands of times since it was posted to Facebook.

Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday the captain is on paid administrative leave pending a police investigation and internal review. A spokesman with the Augusta Police Department says the department is investigating.