Wichita police captain accused of shoving youth ref placed on leave

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say an off-duty captain accused of pushing a teenage referee during a youth basketball game has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the confrontation happened Saturday in the town of Augusta, which is just east of Wichita. A video of the confrontation has been shared thousands of times since it was posted to Facebook.

Officer Charley Davidson said Tuesday the captain is on paid administrative leave pending a police investigation and internal review. A spokesman with the Augusta Police Department says the department is investigating.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s