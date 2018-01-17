2 injured in early morning east Topeka fire

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two people were injured in an east Topeka house fire early Wednesday morning.

The Topeka Fire Department responded to the structure fire just before 3 a.m. at 521 SE Leland St. When crews arrived, they could see light smoke coming from the back of the house. Crews found two people who were able to self-evacuate from the structure, however they sustained non-life threatening smoke inhalation injuries. They were treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for observation.

Crews searched the rest of the house and found no other occupants inside and were able to extinguish the fire within a bedroom of the house.

Early investigation indicates the cause of the fire to be accidental, most likely caused with the malfunction of a portable heater.

The estimated amount of damage is estimated to be $2,000.

No working smoke detectors were found inside the home.