9-year-old gets to be Topeka Police Chief for a day

Published:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Five days after becoming Topeka Police Chief, Bill Cochran gave up his duties, but only for a short time.

Nine-year-old Miles Harris took over the reins Wednesday. The young boy helped save his grandparents lives just after Thanksgiving.

He heard a sound and found his grandparents on the ground after falling off a scaffolding.

His quick thinking led to his celebration Wednesday.

“I was doing chores my grandma told me to do, when I came back out they just fell down and just went back inside and called 911 on my grandpa’s phone.

Though his grandma is still recovering from her injuries in a hospital, his grandpa was able to join him Wednesday and raved about his actions.

