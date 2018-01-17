Another bitterly cold morning, warmer days ahead

We’re tracking one more chilly day across Northeast Kansas. Temps this morning fell below 0° (again) and even with lighter winds – the wind chills plummeted into the -5 to -10° range. Expect bountiful blue January skies out there today and those same frigid temperatures will try to rebound this afternoon. In fact, some spots will recover into ABOVE freezing territory. We’ll fall back into the ‘teens’ tomorrow morning, but a southerly shift to the winds means much warmer weather the rest of the week! Highs will approach 50° as early as tomorrow afternoon! Remember, our average high temperature for this time of the year is starting to warm. It’s currently at 40°, so temps will be ABOVE average…tomorrow.

We’re currently in a prolonged stretch of dry and tranquil weather. It’s not the biggest surprise in the world either because January is one of the driest months we have all year! Clear skies at night are making for cold mornings, but sun-filled skies during the day will help boost highs into the 50s heading into the weekend. Don’t be surprised if we warm up close to 60° on Saturday, as south winds really crank in unseasonably warm air, out ahead of our next storm system. In other words, after a cold, wintry start to the week – another January thaw will be here in full force! Any snow or ice you still have on your driveways or sidewalks will easily melt away before the weekend even gets here!

We’ll watch the clouds increase on Saturday too, as a storm system gets ready to arrive on Sunday. Recent computer models continue to flip-flop on the timing and track of Sunday’s storm so we’ll have to keep monitoring the outlook over the next few days. As of right now – the trend looks to slow Sunday’s potential weather-maker – which would argue for some SNOW spilling over into Monday morning. We know one thing – it’s going to be way too ‘warm’ for snow on Sunday; daytime temps will be in the 40s (with a high near 50°). However, temps will fall into the 20s overnight into Monday and if it’s still raining at that point – the rain will quickly changeover to snow. This is something we’ll be watching carefully as fresh computer models come in over the next few days. But for right now – plan on a rainy Sunday afternoon and the chance for some accumulating snow around for your Monday morning commute. For what it’s worth – temps look to be fairly seasonal at least early next week. Expect highs in the lower 40s next Monday and Tuesday. Stay tuned.

