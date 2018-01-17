25-year-old Fort Riley soldier found dead in Junction City

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) – A Fort Riley soldier was found dead this week inside a home in Junction City.

Spc. Hunter Schmidtke, a 1st Infantry Division Soldier, was found unresponsive Monday in an off-post home and later pronounced dead.

The Junction City Police Department and Fort Riley Criminal Investigation Command are investigating his death.

“The Soldiers of the ‘Iron Ranger’ battalion mourn the loss of Spc. Hunter Schmidtke,” said Lt. Col. Jon Meredith, 1st Bn., 16th Inf. Regt., commander. “We will continue to fully support his family and friends during these challenging times and will honor Spc. Schmidtke’s memory and contributions to the unit.”

Schmidtke joined the Army in May 2015 and arrived at Fort Riley in June 2016, according to Fort Riley officials. He was 25 years old. His home of record is University Place, Washington.

Schmidtke deployed to South Korea in 2016.