Hiring problems could threaten Fort Riley day care

FORT RILEY, Kan. (KSNT) — Hiring problems could threaten day care services on Fort Riley. It takes more than 400 people to run the Child and Youth Services program on post, so they have to be proactive with their hiring. The program relies heavily on military spouses.

“We pretty much have an on-going hiring process,” said Cheryl Greathouse, CYS program operation specialist. “We don’t want to get to the point where we don’t have enough people to provide services.”

They currently have over a dozen openings. Greathouse said they throw multiple hiring fairs a year in order to keep up with turnover.

Since there is a CYS on every post, mother of three Amanda Hughes hasn’t had to deal with finding child care off post.

“My kids enjoy where they’re going. When I bring my one year old to her classroom and she smiles and waves by to me that’s not the typical response of a one year old,” said Hughes. “I’m not sure where else I’d go.”

Jenna Reid is hoping to provide an alternative to traditional child care on post. She opened Jamboree Drop-In Daycare late last year to fill a void she saw in traditional day care.

“In this area there are really no options other than full-time 8 to 5 day care and life doesn’t happen between 8 to 5,” said Reid. “This allows people to use us only when they need us. They can go shopping. They can run errands. Parents can take a break.”

Reid hopes her “by the hour” center will provide a more cost effective alternative to traditional day care.