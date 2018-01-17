Jefferson County man permanently banned from door-to-door sales in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – A Jefferson County man has been permanently banned from door-to-door sales in Kansas.

Jason Todack, of Meriden, who was doing business as American Made Matters Corp. and KCONE Corporation, was permanently banned from operating as a door-to-door salesman in the state of Kansas, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

District Judge Teresa L. Watson approved the consent judgement last week in Shawnee County District Court. Todack was ordered to pay the attorney general’s investigation costs and a civil penalty.

Schmidt accused Todack of making door-to-door sales of Kirby vacuum cleaners in a manner not in compliance with Kansas door-to-door sales laws.

Todack violated the Kansas Consumer Protection Act by failing to notify consumers of their three-day right to cancel the transaction and cashing consumers’ checks prior to midnight of the fifth business day, according to Schmidt.