Kansas sheriff deputy critically injured in crash

SUMNER COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A sheriff’s deputy was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on Kansas Highway 15.

The crash happened around 8:30 Tuesday night about two miles south of Mulvane.

KSNW-TV reports Sumner County Sheriff’s Deputy Steven Williams was driving south on K-15 when he began to slow down onto the shoulder.

A 2006 Chrysler Town and Country van traveling behind the deputy then moved over to pass the deputy. That’s when the deputy tried to make a u-turn and the car collided with the sheriff’s cruiser.

Deputy Williams was taken to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita in critical condition. He is now in stable condition.

The driver and passenger in the van were injured and taken to Via Christi St. Francis hospital.