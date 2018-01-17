Missouri man charged in death of woman whose body was burned

GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man has been charged in the death of a 27-year-old woman whose body was found on fire near a burning trash bin.

Twenty-seven-year-old Kasanova Callier was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Lynnette Williams.

Her body was found Sunday evening outside her apartment in Grandview. She had been stabbed.

Court records say police tracked the body’s dragging in the snow from an apartment complex stairwell nearby.

Witnesses reported a disturbance in an apartment where police had responded previously on domestic disturbances involving Callier and Williams. The couple had a baby together.

Court records say Callier told detectives that Williams was a bad mother and that he had to kill her because she had tried to stab him.

