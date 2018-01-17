Nebraska officer injured after being dragged by fleeing van

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a North Platte police officer suffered minor injuries after falling from the side of a van as the van’s driver began to flee.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the officer had pulled over the van Tuesday because the driver was suspected of violating a protection order. The officer says the man wouldn’t follow orders and struggled with the officer. The officer held onto the man or the van but fell when the van hit a curb.

The Sheriff’s Office says the van was spotted later in the day. During a subsequent chase officers deployed spike sticks to flatten the van’s tires. The man was arrested without incident about 6 miles southeast of North Platte.

Court records don’t show that he’s been formally charged yet.