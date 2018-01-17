Neighborhoods waiting on sun to thaw icy streets

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – While the main roads are clear in Topeka, many people are having to to drive on slick roads to get in and out of their neighborhood.

The City Director of Public Works, Jason Peek, said they’ve fully implemented the usual plan for clearing roadways.

The city started by plowing and treating main and secondary roads. On Tuesday crews moved to treating residential streets.

Peek said the city finished treating 100 percent of the streets in Topeka on Wednesday.

One man who lives in a southeast Topeka neighborhood said the roads outside his home are still icy.

“It’s definitely slick just driving up the road. I mean you just tap on the breaks a little too much or the gas a little too much and you definitely slide or hear the tires spin,” Nick Reams said. “I mean it’s slick, and as you can see from the people driving by nobody’s moving very quickly.”

The city doesn’t plow snow in neighborhoods unless there’s a snow emergency. A snow emergency is defined as an accumulation of six or more inches of snow.

While the city has spread salt and calcium on neighborhood streets in Topeka, people with icy roads will have to wait for the sun and warm temperatures to finish the job.