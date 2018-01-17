SMU snaps Wichita State’s 27-game winning streak at Koch Arena

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – Shake Milton hit five 3-pointers en route to a career-best 33 points and SMU beat No. 7 Wichita State 83-78 on Wednesday night.

Wichita State (15-3, 5-1 American Athletic Conference) had won 27 straight and 67 of 68 at Koch Arena.

The Mustangs (13-6, 3-3) snapped a three-game skid with their first victory since Dec. 31. It was their first road win against a top-10 team since Jan. 16, 1982 at No. 10 Houston.

Milton was 11 of 14 from the floor and 5 of 6 from deep while playing 40 minutes. Jahmal McMurray scored 16 points for the Mustangs, who shot 63.8 percent. Ethan Chargois had 12 points, and Ben Emelogu added 10.

Landry Shamet led the Shockers with 20 points, and Shaquille Morris scored 17. Darral Willis scored 12 points off the bench, and Conner Frankamp added 11.

SMU led 35-32 at halftime after shooting 58.3 percent and 5 of 10 from beyond the arc. Milton led all scorers with 12 first-half points.

BIG PICTURE

SMU: The Mustangs could turn their season on this victory, and it will go down as a signature performance for Milton.

Wichita State: The Shockers suffered their first conference loss with a rare lackluster show from their defense.

UP NEXT

SMU: Hosts Tulane on Saturday.

Wichita State: Play at Houston on Saturday.