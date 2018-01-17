Topeka man arrested in Holton for meth and theft

HOLTON, Kan. (KSNT) – A Topeka man has been arrested for multiple charges including meth and theft.

Vaughn Cortez Schnegelsiepen, 47, of Topeka, was arrested Monday in Holton after a traffic stop, according to Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse.

A sheriff deputy stopped a vehicle driven by Schnegelsiepen after he noticed the vehicle had an altered 60 day tag. Schnegelsiepen allegedly provided the deputy with a fake driver’s license with another person’s ID. He also is suspected of forging checks at area businesses.

Schegelsiepen was booked into the Jackson County Jail for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, identity theft, possession of stolen property, giving a worthless check, theft by deception, interference with law enforcement, driving while suspended and display of a fictitious driver’s license.

His bond was set at $35,000/