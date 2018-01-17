Topeka Public Schools to announce decision on district bus company Thursday

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools will announce their final decision on the USD 501 bus service at their district meeting Thursday, according to Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson.

TPS has spent the last few months reevaluating their relationship with Durham School Services after several bus accidents in 2017, as well as students not showing up to school on time.

Dr. Anderson also discussed the topic of school closures and why they decided to not cancel school Wednesday despite the bitter cold temperatures.