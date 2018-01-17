Topeka St. Jude Dream Home update January 17, 2018

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — It’s been a week since the groundbreaking of the St. Jude Dream Home in Topeka and the construction company, Drippe Construction, is busy getting things started.

The construction crew said they have the concrete footings and have laid blankets on top due to the weather Northeast Kansas has been dealing with. However, everything is still on schedule for the grand opening on May 12th.

You can buy a raffle ticket for $100. The proceeds will go towards St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. St. Jude officials contacted Drippe Construction based out of St. Mary’s who’s building the home for free.

“This is Topeka’s first opportunity to do a dream home and we’re very excited to be the first ones to do it,” Mike Drippe with Drippe Construction said. “And it’s not just about us, it’s about the Topeka community and what we can bring together to make this happen., So far things are going really well.”

Raffle tickets go on sale April 1st for $100. The grand opening, so you can see the home, is May 12th. Finally, the house and other prizes will be given away live on KSNT News on June 14th.